No cemetery visits on Undas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – With the rising of local coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, the city government is closing both the public and private cemeteries during the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Mayor Jerry Treñas issued an executive order barring people from going to cemeteries for the annual ritual of visiting the resting places of departed family members or friends.

Treñas was following the moves of several Metro Manila and Cebu mayors who earlier announced closure of cemeteries from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2.

Aside from cemeteries, the ban also covers visits to columbariums where ashes of the cremated are kept.

Meanwhile, Treñas clarified that the ban may be lifted prior to November 1 if the city will no longer have any local COVID-19 case. (Tara Yap)

comments