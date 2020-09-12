PBA eyeing 3 venues as bubble host

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA is considering three venues as host of the possible resumption of the league season next month under a bubble concept.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the board will meet again next week to finalize what type of bubble the PBA will adopt in its bid to restart the 45th season.

Marcial didn’t reveal which sites are being considered but there were a total of 19 that expressed interest in hosting the bubble.

Four sites did make their own presentation during the lengthy board meeting that ended late afternoon, namely the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City, Lio Beach in El Nido, Palawan, Pontefino in Batangas City and Clark, Pampanga.

“Thursday magme-meeting ulit kami siguro to finalize kung sino sa tatlo yung pipiliin namin,” Marcial said. “Pag-uusapan din namin kung anong klaseng bubble at format.”

Marcial said the league could either adopt a NBA-style bubble, a semi-bubble that will limit the movement of teams and staff to hotel, practice and game venues or the closed-circuit bubble currently adopted in the ongoing training sessions.

Also to be tackled is the number of playing days that the league may hold.

Marcial had hinted that the league will likely go with a compact schedule instead of a shortened tournament.

“Yung binigay kung format may seven times a week, may five times a week at merong six times a week,” he said. “Meron ding doubleheader, may tripleheader, may combination so paguusapan yun.”

