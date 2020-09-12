This time, EJ Obiena settles for bronze

By Kristel Satumbaga

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena settled for a share of bronze medal in the in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix 2020 in Poland on Friday.

The Olympic-bound Obiena cleared the height of 5.52 meters on his second attempt to tie American Matt Ludwig in the event that saw local bets Piotr Lisek and Robert Sobera finish 1-2.

Lisek, runner-up in the 2017 world championships, cleared 5.72m while Sobera, a 2016 European champion, had 5.52m on his first attempt.

Obiena tried to clear 5.62m but failed.

His performance was a far cry from his gold medal effort in the 59th Ostrava Golden Spike tournament in Czech Republic last week where he registered a season-best 5.74m.

He is currently waitlisted at the Istaff Berlin Continental Tour in Germany this weekend. Other tournaments lined up are the Rome Diamond League on Sept. 17 and the Doha Diamond League on Sept. 24.

