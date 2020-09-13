Pemberton, US Marine in transgender murder, deported to US

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By RICHA NORIEGA * JUN RAMIREZ

The Bureau of Immigration deported convicted American soldier Joseph Scott Pemberton today following his release from prison.

Pemberton, who had made headlines after he was convicted for killing transgender Jennifer Laude in 2014, has also been banned from re-entering the Philippines.

According to the BI, Pemberton was deported and boarded a military aircraft bound for the United States at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at exactly 9:14 a.m.

“As a consequence of the deportation order against him, Pemberton has been placed in the bureau’s blacklist, perpetually banning him from coming back,” said BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Morente revealed that Pemberton has been in the BI blacklist since Sept. 16, 2015 when he was ordered deported by the BI Board of Commissioners for being an undesirable alien after he was charged for murder and later convicted of homicide.

The order was signed by then BI chief Siegfred Mison and Deputies Gilberto Repizo and Abdullah Mangotara.

Pemberton reportedly filed a motion for reconsideration in November 2015 which was subsequently denied.

The resolution stated that Pemberton’s continued presence in the Philippines is not conducive “for the safety, welfare, happiness, or good order of Philippine society.”

“His criminal case is separate from his immigration case,” said Morente.

“The bureau saw that he is a risk to public safety, having been found guilty of the crime. Hence he was tagged as an undesirable alien, and will be expelled from the Philippines,” he added.

The BI ordered Pemberton’s deportation more than three months before an Olongapo City Regional Trial Court found him guilty of homicide and sentenced him to six to 12 years in prison.

“Following standard deportation procedures, we had to wait until he completed serving his sentence before we could implement the deportation order,” explained Morente.

The Olongapo RTC approved Pemberton’s release after he was considered to have completed his sentence. Custody was turned over to the BI from the Bureau of Corrections last Friday for the implementation his deportation.

“We have coordinated with the Bureau of Corrections for his turnover to our agents upon his release,” said Morente.

Morente said that Pemberton underwent regular processing and booking procedures and was required to secure clearances from the appropriate offices as well as present a travel document and outbound travel arrangements before being deported.

“Upon completion of the required documents, we immediately implemented the deportation,” shared Morente.

“He was escorted by BI agents to ensure that he has boarded his aircraft. Should he attempt to re-enter the country after being deported, he will be denied entry” he said.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval Mengote said Pemberton was fetched by US military and embassy personnel at his jail cell in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

She said the soldier was immediately whisked by his guards, including BI intelligence operatives, to the NAIA where he boarded an American military aircraft to an unknown destination in the United States.

“’Yes po naakalis po siya, successfully deported po via military plane and he left at exactly 9:14 po ng umaga. Sa NAIA po siya dumaan pinakamalapit po sa Terminal 3,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told DZMM Teleradyo.

Sandoval said the deportation of Pemberton was a “relaxed and smooth” operation.

“It was a relaxed deportation surprisingly po wala pong naging aberya and we are thankful for that. Very smooth naman po yung operation and he was very calm and relaxed po,” she said.

Mengote said the American was placed in the bureau’s blacklist to prevent him from returning to the country for being an undesirable alien.

“Lalo na po siya ay considered an undesirable alien, tinuturing po natin siya na undesirable and (‘yung) presence niya po sa bansa ay magiging threat po sa ating kababayan,” she added.

He was granted absolute pardon by President Duterte last Monday, cutting short his long prison term, triggering strong protest from the family of Laude.

(UPDATED)

comments