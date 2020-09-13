Twitter goes wild over alleged nude photos of Chris Evans

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Twitter fans went into a frenzy after Hollywood star Chris Evans appeared to have accidentally shared nude photos of himself while trying to post a video on Instagram Saturday.

Multiple reports on various entertainment sites in the US said that the “Captain America” star was reportedly playing “Heads Up” when he shared a video of himself. Uploading the clip later led to a gallery of images and video, including a photo that showed his private part.

Evans, 39, has deleted the clip but it was too late. Apparently, the clip was also seen by his 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

Screenshots flooded Twitter as fans made memes and jokes about the accident.

