2 teachers, 3 others held for illegal cockfighting

PANGASINAN — Police arrested two teachers and three others for engaging in illegal cockfighting in Barangay Songkoy, Calasiao.

Lt. Col. Ferdinand “Bingo “ de Asis , Calasiao chief of police, identified the arrested suspects as Apolinario Rosario, 53; Joeffrey Ordona, 46; Allan Reyes, 31; Roberto Aquino, 61; and Abraham Ferrer, 50, all of San Carlos City.

De Asis said the suspects were caught in the act of holding cockfighting around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a concerned citizen informed the police about the illegal gambling.

Police confiscated from the suspects two live fighting cocks, one dead cock, two blades, and P306 bet money.

Cases for Violation of PD 1602 will be filed against them. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

