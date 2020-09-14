BIR exceeds collection target despite pandemic

BY JUN RAMIREZ

The Department of Finance (DoF) has expressed great satisfaction over the collection performance of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), raising P1.289 trillion during the first eight months of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For August, the BIR collection reached P172 billion which was more than P53 billion over the target of P118 billion.

The DoF said the bureau’s collection performance for August was remarkable considering that Metro Manila and the four adjoining provinces, the prime source of revenues, experienced very limited movement of goods and services.

The metropolis, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite were under modified enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 4 to 18.

