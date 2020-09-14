Duremdes, Ravena at virtual PSA Forum

It’s going to be an all-basketball discussion in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online Forum as MILO-BEST Center and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) serve as the special guests this Tuesday.

MILO Ambassador and BEST Center graduate Kiefer Ravena of NLEX joins Luigi Pumaren, MILO sports executive, and BEST Center Executive Vice President Monica Jorge in talking about the latest collaboration between MILO and Best Center in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duremdes meanwhile, will discuss how the MPBL goes about the remaining playoff games and the finals of the Lakan Cup with the possible return of non-pro sports leagues.

The two-part session is presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), with Upstream Media as webcast partner and powered by Smart.

The 10:00 a.m. public sports program is being aired live via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

