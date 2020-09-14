Family of 6 tests positive for COVID-19

DAVAO CITY – All six members of a family in Mati City tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday.

The City Government of Mati said the family from Barangay Matiao had a travel history to Davao City between September 3 to 5 and has “exposure to a confirmed case in Davao City.”

The family includes four girls aged 16, 14, 8 and 5. The adults included a 37-year-old male and a 35-year-old female.

On Monday, the city government said they have already traced 43 individuals who were in close contact with the family. It said that 24 of them were relatives, three were neighbors, 10 were officemates and six were in close contact with them in a party in the municipality of Manay.

Aside from the family of six, a returning overseas Filipino from Saudi Arabia also tested positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old woman identified as MC-68 is also from Barangay Matiao and she arrived in the city on September 9. (Zea Capistrano)

