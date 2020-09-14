Like losing a sister

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

I mourn the death of Manay Ichu (Vera-Perez Maceda). It’s like losing a sister, a loving and caring one.

She visited me at home when my mother died.

Gave me rosaries from Rome, Lourdes, and the Holy Land.

And the food she showered me with from time to time: Adobo, rellenong manok and bangus, burong manga, ham, and sweets from Bangkok.

Manay Ichu called herself “child of the movies.”

And, indeed, she was.

Sampaguita Pictures, which adjoined the Vera-Perez resi­dence, was her playground.

She was closest to Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, and Ger­man Moreno.

Manay Ichu was devastated when Fernando Poe Jr. lost the presidential elections.

More accurately, he was cheated of the presidency.

Over the years, Manay Ichu got close to President Joseph Estrada, her ally in many battles for the welfare of the movie industry.

She also got close to Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo.

But back to her growing-up years. Her grandparents, Senator and Judge Jose O. Vera and Doña Dolores M. Honrado (Mommy Vera), founded Sampaguita Pic­tures.

Her parents, Dr. Jose R. Perez and Azucena Vera (Mama Nene), helped run and manage Sam­paguita, making it one of the biggest studios in the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.

When Doc Perez died in the late ‘70s, Manay Ichu took over running the studio.

She put up a sister company, MVP Pictures.

She produced, among other films, Mike de Leon’s “Batch 81,” Lino Brocka’s “Rubia Servios,” Maning Borlaza’s “Eva Fonda, 16,” and Elwood Perez’s “Parai­song Parasukat,” “Pakawalan Mo Ako,” and “Stepsisters.”

My heartfelt condolences to sons Emmanuel, Ernest, Erwin, Edmond, and Edward Maceda (Congressman from Sampaloc, Manila).

Their father was the late Senate President and Ambas­sador Ernesto Maceda. Sib­lings Manay Gina de Venecia, Betchay Nakpil, Chona, and Cocoy. And other loved ones.

One project Manay Ichu left behind is the Dr. Jose R. Perez Memorial Award, given by the FAMAS to outstanding mem­bers of the entertainment press. Perhaps, Manay Betchay could take over Manay Ichu, But more about it in my next column.

comments