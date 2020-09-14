Pacquiao to shoulder TV use cost for distance learning

Boxing icon Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao will shoulder the cost of operating 13 different TV channels for use by the Department of Education (DepEd) this coming school year.

“Galing ako sa hirap kaya alam ko ang nararamdaman ng mga mag-aaral at mga magulang nila,’’ Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao, who has made millions of US dollars from his boxing career, said he does not like poor students and those in far-flung areas who do not have the money to buy laptops and gadgets for on-line learning and be left out in their quest for education.

“Alam ko din na hindi pa 100% coverage ‘yang internet natin sa Pilipinas, kaya kahit me pambili ka ng laptop o gadget, hindi ka pa din nakakaseguru na aabot sayo ang mga aralin buhat sa DepEd,” he added.

Pacquiao revealed they are able to get the assistance of the telecommunication industry in the operation of 13 television channels for the DepEd at no cost to the government and students.

“Kung saan ako muntik nang magkulang, maaga kong pupunuan. Dahil napaka-halaga ng pagaaral para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga kabataan,’’ he stressed. (Mario B. Casayuran)

