Pau Gasol, wife name newborn after Kobe Bryant’s daughter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

NBA star Pau Gasol honored Kobe Bryant’s family by naming his newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant.

In a social media post on Sunday (Monday in the Philippines), the former Los Angeles Lakers big man shared the news with a family picture of him, his wife Catherine McDonnell and their firstborn Elisabet Gianna.

“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad,” Gasol wrote.

His daughter’s middle name is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also perished in the helicopter crash in January.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is the newborn’s godmother.

Gasol and Bryant have been teammates for the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, winning two championships. Their friendship remained even after Gasol’s move to other teams.

comments