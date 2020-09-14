Sanya Lopez on her hopes and wishes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Like most, actress Sanya Lopez is currently stuck at home.

She admitted to accepting limited amount of work due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Puro work from home lang ang ginagawa ko,” she related.

“Siguro mga three times pa lang akong nakalabas, yung nagtaping ako for ‘Wish Ko Lang’ and isa pang show.”

“Medyo malungkot da­hil isa pa naman sa mga dream ko ang makapag-travel sa iba’t ibang lugar,” she added.

Japan, Boracay, and Canada rank high among places she’s been to, so far.

Sanya is optimistic she will be able to trav­el again – and soon.

“Alam kong lilipas din itong crisis natin at babalik din sa normal ang lahat. Mabibisita ko pa rin yung mga lugar na di ko pa napupuntahan,” Sanya declared.

Still, Sanya can’t help but worry about her townmates in Bulacan, particularly those who have lost their jobs.

That’s why she is happy receiving positive news San Miguel Corporation is build­ing a world-class airport in Bulakan, Bulacan.

“Nakaka-proud kasi taga-Bulacan ako and magka­karoon na kami ng airport dito,” Sanya said.

The new airport can ac­commodate 100 million passengers every year. It has four runways with a provision for two more and a seamless transport sys­tem.

“Malaking bagay ang magagawa ng San Miguel sa aking mga kababayan sa Bulacan. It will not only generate jobs for my kaba­bayan kundi marami rin ang papasok na turista at busi­nesses pa sa aming lugar,” the actress enthused.

She then urged fellow Bu­lakeños not to lose hope and keep following health proto­cols to avoid contacting the dreaded illness.

“Ang message ko sa ak­ing mga kababayan sa Bu­lacan ay maging maingat lagi sa sarili. Follow safety protocols. Wear mask and face shields. Let’s wash our hands regularly. And prac­tice social distancing. Tatlo lang naman yon na ating tatandaan para makaiwas tayo sa COVID. And let’s not lose hope. Pag-aralan nating mag-cope sa ganitong crisis. Hindi naman tayo bibigyan ng problema na hindi natin kaya.”

comments