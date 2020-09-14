SC dismisses Ilocos Sur RTC judge

A Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge has been dismissed by the Supreme Court (SC) for his irregular disposal of cases on nullity of marriage.

Dismissed for gross ignorance of the law and gross misconduct was Judge Raphiel F. Alzate who was acting presiding judge of RTC Branch 24 in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur and RTC Branch 58 in Bucay, Abra.

All his benefits were ordered forfeited except accrued leave credits and he was banned perpetually from holding public office.

A statement from the SC Public Information Office (PIO) said the decision is immediately executory.

The SC also ordered the Office of the Bar Confidant to investigate Atty. Ma. Saniata Liwliwa G. Alzate, wife of Alzate, on her alleged participation in the questioned decisions on the annulment of marriage.

In a press statement, the SC PIO said:

“Judge Alzate’s dismissal stemmed from reports reaching the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) which conducted a judicial audit on Cabugao, Ilocos Sur RTC. The OCA audit team confirmed reports that Judge Alzate was issuing decisions on nullity of marriage for financial considerations, in wanton disregard of the rules of procedures in the declaration of nullity of marriage cases.

”OCA identified and confirmed cases where parties were not actual residents of the municipalities under the territorial jurisdiction of Judge Alzate’s sala. OCA also found that a marked increase of nullity of marriage cases filed and decided when Judge Alzate was Acting Presiding Judge of the Cabugao, Ilocos Sur RTC in 2016 as compared to previous years.”

“Further investigation by OCA showed that Judge Alzate did similar infractions in cases pending before the Bucay, Abra RTC.” (Rey Panaligan)

