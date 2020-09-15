Destined for the fall and rise of many

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOSPEL: LK 2:33-35

*

JESUS’ father and mother were amazed at what was said about him; and Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, “Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted and you yourself a sword will pierce so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed.”

* * *

Mary treasures Simeon’s prophecy regarding Jesus. She is a willing participant in the plan of God – from Jesus’ conception to his birth, growth, public ministry, and death.

Even at the birth of the Church, Mary accompanies the apostles in the cenacle, and she is always available and obedient to the stirrings of the Holy Spirit. She treasures all things and ponders them in her heart (cf Lk 2:19).

At the Annunciation, Mary’s “yes” is a complete surrender to God’s plan. With Joseph, Mary protects Jesus from the murderous plan of Herod as they flee to Egypt (cf Mt 2:13). Mary searches for Jesus when he is lost in the Temple, only to know that Jesus is doing the Father’s business.

Mary understands the pain of suffering as Jesus carries the Cross to Calvary. At the foot of the Cross, Mary is entrusted to the beloved disciple (who represents all believers) and vice versa; thus, Mary becomes the mother of all believers.

The tender compassion of Mary is reflected in the image of La Pieta, holding the lifeless body of Jesus. Finally, Mary witnesses that her Son Jesus is laid in the tomb, but with the assurance that he will be raised on the third day as the Son of God.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments