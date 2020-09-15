Gov’t to hire OFWs, displaced workers as contact tracers

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday said that qualified Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and displaced workers will be prioritized in the hiring of 50,000 more contact tracers as the government continues its fight against the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

In President Duterte’s “Talk to the People on Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19)’’ meeting, Año reported that 9,600 contact tracers will be assigned in Metro Manila, 5,992 in Central Luzon, and 5,810 in Southern Tagalog.

The DILG chief thanked the President for signing the P5-billion “Bayanihan to Recover as One otherwise known as Bayanihan 2 Republic Act 1149’’ that allows the agency to hire more additional contact tracers.

He noted that the qualified applicants will be trained before being deployed to their places of assignments. (Chito Chavez)

