More pregnant women in Iloilo infected with coronavirus

ILOILO CITY – The local government of this city has revealed that more pregnant women are getting infected with coronavirus.

Jeck Conlu, spokesman of the city government on COVID-19, said that at least nine pregnant women have tested positive in results released Monday.

Conlu said that Taft North village in Mandurriao district has two of the seven COVID-19 cases of pregnant women. One is an 18-year-old and the other is a 21-year-old.

Other expectant mothers infected with COVID-19 are a 21-year-old from Jaro district, a 22-year-old from Lapuz district, 23-year-old from Jaro district, a 27-year-old from Lapuz district, a 30-year-old from La Paz district, a 33-year-old from Jaro, and a 38-year-old from La Paz district.

Conlu reiterated how pregnant women are being prioritized for COVID-19 testing as most hospitals in the city require a negative test result prior to being admitted to give birth.

This even as the Western Visayas regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-6) previously said there is no need for COVID-19 testing for expectant mothers.

Meanwhile, several barangays (villages) have been on lockdown since Monday night after registering more than three COVID-19 cases. (Tara Yap)

