Robin Padilla earns flak for favoring Pemberton pardon

BY NEIL RAMOS

While many disagree with President Duterte giving convicted murderer Joseph Scott Pemberton absolute pardon, among them some of the country’s biggest stars including Liza Soberano, there are those who are seemingly only too eager to court controversy choosing to walk the knotty, more convoluted path.

Actor Robin Padilla, a known Duterte supporter, took to social media recently to express agreement with his decision on Pemberton’s case.

He maintained it is only proper for Pemberton to receive Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) as prescribed under our laws.

“Kailangan natin maging patas at parehas kay Pemberton maging labag man sa kalooban nating lahat ang sinasabi ng ating batas,” he said, noting, “Malinaw doon na nakasaad ang good conduct time allowance sa kahit na sinong bilanggo maging Pinoy o dayuhan.”

“Hindi po ako abogado pero batid ko ang karapatan ng isang bilanggo,” Padilla maintained, adding, “Tama ang ginawa ni mayor PRRD. It was the most compassionate decision not only for the Americans but for us as well.”

Padilla went on to insist the decision could only bode well for Pinoys, given the current pandemic.

He explained, “One way or the other we will soon need them and this pardon strengthens that bond of friendship between us as people.”

“Isulat na lamang natin ito sa talaan ng mga atraso ng Amerikano sa atin mula sa massacre sa probinsya ng Samar, hanggang sa massacre of Bud Bagsak sa Jolo na walang mga nakulong na amerikanong sundalo,” he added.

His comment received mixed reactions.

Asked a netizen, “Ha?? Maging patas para kay Pemberton? Paano yung namatay?”

“Isulat na lang sa talaan? Paano ang rebolusyon Idol? Ganun na lang ba? Nakakalungkot ang pananaw mo,” added another.

DJ Mo Twister also added his two cents, tweeting, “I love how Robin Padilla, in a matter of a few decades, has regressed from Bad Boy to Dumb A**.”

Prior to his pardon, Pemberton already served six years for the 2014 murder of transgender woman Jennifer Laude.

He was deported Sunday.

