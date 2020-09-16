4 PAF men die in Basilan chopper crash

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) reportedly died when a military helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lantawan, Basilan due to bad weather.

A military source said that a rescue helicopter from the 505th Search and Rescue Unit crashed in Barangay Upper Mangas around 2 p.m.

An initial information disclosed that authorities have conducted operations to retrieve the remains of the four dead airmen.

