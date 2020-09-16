4 PAF men die in Basilan chopper crash

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG
Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) reportedly died when a military helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lantawan, Basilan due to bad weather.
A military source said that a rescue helicopter from the 505th Search and Rescue Unit crashed in Barangay Upper Mangas around 2 p.m.
An initial information disclosed that authorities have conducted operations to retrieve the remains of the four dead airmen.