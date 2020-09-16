  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    4 PAF men die in Basilan chopper crash

    September 16, 2020 | Filed under: News | Posted by:

    By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

     

     

     

    paf philippine air forceFour personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) reportedly died when a military helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lantawan, Basilan due to bad weather.

    A military source said that a rescue helicopter from the 505th Search and Rescue Unit crashed in Barangay Upper Mangas around 2 p.m.

    An initial information disclosed that authorities have conducted operations to retrieve the remains of the four dead airmen.

     

