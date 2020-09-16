Black Nazarene motorcade probed

BY LESLIE ANN G. AQUINO

Quiapo Church officials will cooperate with the planned investigation of the Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield on the motorcade of the image of the Black Nazarene held Monday in Manila.

Monsignor Hernando “Ding” Coronel, Quiapo Church rector, said they are ready to cooperate. They have consulted their councils and sought permission from their superiors.

Quiapo Church parochial vicar Father Douglas Badong also expressed readiness to face any probe.

He said: “We are open if they want to investigate us. We are prepared to answer. We are prepared to own up to our responsibilities, if there were indeed violations of quarantine protocols.”

On Tuesday, JTF COVID Shield commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar said Quiapo Church will be probed for supposed quarantine violations.

On Monday, the revered image of the Black Nazarene was brought out of Quiapo Church for the first time since the implementation of the community quarantine for a motorcade.

The purpose of the activity was to seek the help of the Nazareno amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

