Cascolan cancels ‘midnight appointments’ of ex-PNP chief

Gen. Camilo Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), disclosed on Wednesday that he had cancelled what he described as a midnight appointment of his predecessor to avoid demoralization within the agency.

The appointment involves two senior police officers with a rank of Colonel and Brigadier General whose appointment was signed before the retirement of retired PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa.

“I think it would be fair to me for everybody to seek out whom I placed. I had to cancel an appointment by the former chief PNP. It was a midnight appointment,” said Cascolan.

Gamboa and Cascolan are both members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1986.

Cascolan said the positions involved the top position of the PNP Health Service and the Finance Service.

Instead of implementing the previous order, Cascolan said he placed two other senior officers whom he deemed as fit to do the job in the two positions.

He appointed Brig. Gen. Rex dela Rosa to head the PNP Finance Service and Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay as the head of the PNP Health Service.

The two senior police officials who were supposed to head the two units, according to Cascolan, were reassigned to the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology and the Directorate for Comptrollership.

“It’s really very hard to reshuffle most especially if you are looking for people for the right position. There are a lot of officers who deserve to be promoted or deserve to have the position,” said Cascolan. (Aaron Recuenco)

