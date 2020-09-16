Ex-cop killed, wife hurt in Cebu City ambush

By CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY — A retired policeman was killed while his wife was wounded in a daring attack staged by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on a busy road here Tuesday afternoon.

Retired Police Inspector Edmundo Junco, 65, was shot while driving a Toyota Hilux in Barangay Talamban around 3:15 p.m.

Junco’s 57-year-old wife was wounded but was already out of danger, police said.

Police Capt. Jonathan Bethooven Taneo, chief of the Talamban Police Station, said the motive behind the killing could be personal or business related.

Taneo said the couple was heading home when they were waylaid.

The Toyota Hilux was traversing in front of a university campus when a motorcycle boarded by two men overtook them.

The motorcycle then executed a U-turn and the backrider started firing at the pick-up truck.

Taneo said Junco didn’t stop and rammed the motorcycle-riding men.

A security camera footage showed that the pick-up truck plowed the motorcycle into a fuel refilling machine of a gas station.

After falling to the ground as a result of the impact, the assailants stood up and one of them walked towards the driver’s side and fired more shots.

Although wounded, Junco was still able to drive off.

About 30 meters from the gas station, Junco lost control of the wheel and rammed two parked motorcycles. One of the drivers, a delivery service rider, was hurt.

Junco was later brought to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The assailants escaped by on board a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle they took from Mark Joseph Matias at gunpoint.

The Yamaha NMAX motorcycle that the gunmen left will be examined for possible leads that may help the police determine their identities, Taneo said.

Police said the victim retired last 2015. His last assignment was at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Central Visayas.

