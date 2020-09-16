Host of PBA bubble known as govs convene Thursday

By JONAS TERRADO

Major decisions are expected to be made when the PBA Board of Governors convenes once again on Thursday to finalize arrangements for the planned resumption of the season next month.

Up for discussion is whether the league will push through with the NBA-type bubble, a semi-bubble or a closed-circuit concept that is currently adopted by teams in their ongoing workouts.

Also to be tackled is which of the three venues that were shortlisted last week will gain the nod as host of the PBA restart.

Commissioner Willie Marcial didn’t divulge the three sites after Friday’s board meeting but they went among the 20 provinces and hotels that submitted a proposal to the league.

But there were four that presented their plans, namely Clark Development Corporation, Lio Hotel in El Nido, Palawan, Pontefino in Batangas City and Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Marcial didn’t say if those venues were among the shortlisted, but said there were a variety of proposals they were shown to the league.

“May isang nag-present, plano nila sa loob ng ballroom nila dalawang court. Isang main court, isang practice court. May half-court din for shooting,” Marcial said.

“Meron din sa convention room, meron din sa tents. Ang daming proposal,” he added.

The board meeting will come after Marcial is scheduled to meet with player representatives from all 12 teams Wednesday to discuss the restart proposals.

Marcial had earlier said that he wants to hear the pulse of the players before relaying their sentiments to the team governors.

What is already sure is the league has set a tentative restart date for Oct. 9, with a compact schedule aimed at completing the season by mid-December.

Proposals were also made for a possible doubleheader, tripleheader and a combination of both plus either a schedule of five to seven gamedays per week.

