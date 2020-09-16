‘Leon’ brings floods in Cebu City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Dozens of people were forced to flee their homes as tropical storm “Leon” dumped heavy rains and caused floods in at least four barangays in Cebu City, officials from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday.

Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City DRRM office, said two landslides were monitored in Sitio Kadauhan, Barangay Talamban and in Sitio Lareha, Barangay Kalunasan.

The landslides occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday where a total of 13 families or 59 individuals were affected.

Ayuman said some of the families were already evacuated in the barangay halls. Fortunately, no one was reported to have been hurt or killed in the landslides.

“We already evacuated the families in Barangay Kalunasan. In Barangay Talamban, they are kind of hesitant because the evacuation center is far. If you are in Sitio Kadauhan, that’s roughly 100 meters. They decided to stay in their neighbors’ homes,” Ayuman said in a radio interview over DZMM.

Meanwhile, flashfloods were reported in Barangay Labangon and Barangay Tisa, affecting at least seven families.

“They are all evacuated right now,” Ayuman said. (Martin Sadongdong)

comments