Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa share baby news

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Mark Herras and partner Nicole Donesa are expecting their first child – only four months since announcing their engagement last June.

The couple made public the pregnancy together in a video they uploaded on YouTube, Sunday.

“We’re happy, we’re proud, and we’re excited to tell you guys Ico’s pregnant,” Herras said, going on to confidently share the baby would definitely look like him.

He said, “Since day one, up to now, ako po yung pinaglilihian ni Ico. So wag kayo magulat kapag lumabas yung anak namin and ako yung kamukha.”

They are keeping the gender of the baby secret in the meantime.

Herras wants a boy, while Donesa is wishing for a girl.

They picked the gender-neutral “Corky” as a nickname for the baby.

“Corky muna yung pangalan ni baby because hindi pa naming alam kung boy or girl,” said Donesa.

“Yung C-O is from me, Ico. Yung R-K is from Mark. And then yung Y, from baby, so Corky.”

Celebrity friends, including Faith da Silva, Yasmien Kurdi, Thia Thomalla, Marco Alcaraz, and JC Tiuseco, were quick to congratulate the couple.

Donesa is now in her fifth month of pregnancy.

Herras has a seven-year-old kid named Ada with his former personal assistant Diane Evangelista.

comments