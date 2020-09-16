PNP chief eyes new post for Sinas

BY AARON RECUENCO

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, the controversial head of the Metro Manila police force, would likely be given a higher position at Camp Crame as the reshuffle of senior police officials continues.

Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said he is now looking for a position where Sinas would fit in, citing a probability that the latter would be given a position relating to training policemen.

“Of course the guy deserves also an evaluation and of course a promotion too. He has done

good things and that’s all I can really say,” said Cascolan in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel.

“I think he needs to be up to the Directorial Staff or in a certain position that is fit most especially for it. I believe he is an expert most especially with regard to training to personnel and training of recruits,” he added.

Sinas got entangled in a controversy over a birthday party in a time that mass gathering is not allowed. The incident, notoriously known as mañanita is now a byword for double standard in the implementation of the quarantine rules against the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

While a Directorial Staff position is basically higher than his current position, the promotion to a three-star rank is unlikely at this time since only three senior police officers are allowed to have the rank – those in the PNP Command Group which are the Chief Directorial Staff, Deputy Chief for Operations, and Deputy Chief for Administration.

The Directorial Staff position is a two-star rank.

Cascolan said he is eyeing Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, as a possible replacement of Sinas at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Danao is currently the regional director of the Police Regional Office 4A which covers the provinces of Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal and Quezon. Danao used to head the Manila Police District.

“He (Danao) he is doing good. He did his best and he has done good in the PRO4A. Not even that, he even has a reputation in the service and he is a very competent person too,” said Cascolan.

Amid reports that Danao is set to be moved to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Cascolan said: “I would rather choose him for NCRPO because he is much better in the NCRPO.” (Aaron Recuenco)

