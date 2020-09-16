Police sarge killed, another cop hurt in accidental firing

BY AARON RECUENCO

This is a clear case of a rookie mistake.

It was supposed to be a dry fire to hone his gun skills and get the best posture and grip for marksmanship, but the 9mm pistol of Patrolman Mark Jim Prado turned out to be loaded and went off.

The bullet pierced through a wooden wall of the Northern Police District District Mobile Force Battalion Forward Base in Malabon City and hit two policemen, one of them was killed while the other one was in serious condition.

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said he had already ordered an in-depth investigation on what was initially established as accidental firing.

He said Staff Sgt. Christian Pacañor died after being hit on the back while Patrolman Johmel Blas was hit on the head and is in critical condition.

Sinas said the service firearm of Prado went off when he squeezed the trigger during a dry-fire.

The accidental firing put to question the gun safety training that police recruits have to undergo before being issued with a firearm.

“May this serve as a wake up call to everyone to strictly observe the gun safety rules being implemented by the PNP. We all know that a single bullet can take away a precious life,” said Sinas.

“Nonetheless, further investigation will be conducted and appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect,” he added.

Prado is presently under the custody of Malabon City Police Station while investigation is being undertaken.

