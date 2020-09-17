Dingdong Dantes honored with Asian Star Prize at 15th Seoul Int’l Drama Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Dingdong Dantes has earned another prestigious honor to his name, receiving the Asian Star Prize at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards for his portrayal of Captain Lucas Manalo or “Big Boss” in the local adaptation of Korean drama series, “Descendants of the Sun.”

In a pre-recorded speech, the actor said, “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Seoul International Drama Awards and I share this award to all the many men and women who work tirelessly to make this show alive in the hearts of our viewers.”

Dantes also dedicated the award to all those working hard to curb the spread of COVID-19, including “soldiers, healthcare workers, and volunteers.”

He added, “This award is also for my loved ones and the Filipino people. May we find consolation knowing that our stories are being appreciated, especially during these trying times.”

Dantes is the fourth Filipino to earn the coveted award following Gabby Concepcion, Dennis Trillo, and Alden Richards.

Meanwhile, “Descendants of the Sun PH,” was officially awarded the Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year, along with USA’s “Snowpiercer” and Italy’s “The New Pope.”

The 15th Seoul International Drama Awards was held Sept. 10 at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, sans audience.

The awards ceremony was streamed on MBC Drama’s YouTube channel on Sept. 15.

comments