Doctor to the stars Joel Mendez nabbed anew for attempted rape

BY NEIL RAMOS

Authorities handcuffed Sunday celebrity cosmetic surgeon Joel Mendez for “attempted rape and 2 counts of rape through sexual assault.”

Police Brigadier General Rolando B. Anduyan, PRO 10 regional director, announced Mendez’ arrest on Facebook, Tuesday.

He said, “We will never stop until all wanted person will be arrested and put them behind bars since it is our mandate to enforce the law, ensure the safety of other people that may be possible victim if they will not be arrested and give justice to the victim.”

The arrest was made around 2 pm at Robinsons Mall in Barangay Lapasan as conducted by officers from Police Regional Office (PRO) 10 of Cagayan de Oro.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by an unidentified minor in 2015.

According to the report, the incident happened in Mendez’ clinic in SM Megamall.

Mendez is currently detained at the Maharlika detention cell in Cagayan de Oro.

He will be transferred to Manila for the return of warrant of arrest at the Mandaluyong RTC.

