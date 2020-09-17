Families of missing Pinoy seamen seek PCG help

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The families of the 36 Filipino seafarers onboard a missing Panama-registered cargo ship have sought the help of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in searching for their loved ones.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Wednesday said the families asked him to engage the local coast guard and ask them to go to Japan and assist in the search and rescue operations.

The labor chief has been in regular communication with the next of kin of the missing seafarers since the unfortunate incident.

Bello said he relayed the appeal of the families to PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, but was told that it would be logistically difficult.

“I had a long discussion with Admiral Ursabia regarding the possibility of sending our coast guard to help in the rescue, he was candid about it, logistically, it will be difficult. Also, we are not familiar with the environment and the conditions there,” he said in an online forum.

“With that, we agreed that whatever information they got from the Japanese Coast Guard he will relate to me which in turn I will relate to the family of the seafarers,” added Bello.

According to the labor chief, so far there are no positive developments.

Gulf Livestock, which sank off the coast of Japan earlier this month, was carrying cattles and 43 crew members, including 39 Filipino nationals.

Three Filipino crewmen were later found, one dead and two survivors.

The remains of the lone deceased Filipino crewman is set to arrive in the country Thursday (Sept 17).

As for the two survivors, they are set to arrive in the country Saturday. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

comments