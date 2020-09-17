PBA picks Clark as host for possible resumption next month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Clark, Pampanga was chosen as host of the possible resumption of the PBA season next month under a bubble concept.

The PBA Board of Governors made the decision after Thursday’s meeting where other arrangements were finalized for the planned bubble start on Oct. 9, provided the league receives the blessing of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

PBA officials led by Commissioner Willie Marcial, chairman Ricky Vargas and vice chair Bobby Rosales said the teams will be billeted at Quest Hotel while games are going to be played inside the campus of Angeles University Foundation.

Vargas said in Thursday’s press conference that the league has been working closely with Bases Conversion and Development president Vince Dizon and Clark Development Corporation’s Noel Manankil regarding the bubble.

Marcial also said that the season will resume with the suspended Philippine Cup under a single-round format followed by an eight-team quarterfinals (the top four holding a twice-to-beat advantage), a best-of-five semifinals and a best-of-seven finals.

comments