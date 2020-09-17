Pemberton fate now in US hands – Palace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang left it to the United States if they would allow US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton to walk free after being pardoned six years after murdering Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the US Marine Corps said that Pemberton would no longer face court-martial proceedings in America since he had already served the court-imposed penalty for his actions.

In his Thursday presser, Roque said the situation is now in the hands of the United States.

“That’s a decision of the US government,” he said.

“Although, I take note that they have said that he will be processed for administrative discharge. Meaning, he will be fired as a marine,” he added.

President Duterte granted absolute pardon to Pemberton on September 7 because it was unfair to deny him good conduct time credits if his jailers failed to keep a record of his behavior.

Pemberton was deported over the weekend.

On Monday, Roque said that the US promised in 2015 that Pemberton will still undergo court-martial in America in case he gets freed. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

comments