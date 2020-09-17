PH logs 276, 289 COVID cases as 3,375 more infections reported

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Philippines now has 276,289 COVID-19 cases as 3,375 more infected persons were reported Thursday by the Department of Health (DoH).

There are 63,408 patients who are currently receiving treatment or active cases – 87.5 percent mild, 8.7 percent showed no symptoms, 2.7 percent are in critical condition, and 1.1 percent severe cases.

The majority of the newly reported cases are from Metro Manila with 963, followed by Bulacan with 448, Cavite with 274, Negros Occidental with 153, and Batangas with 119.

Fifty-three new fatalities were reported, increasing the death toll to 4,785 while recoveries jumped to 208,096 after 317 more patients recovered.

The number of healthcare workers in the country who succumbed to COVID-19 has climbed to 58.

The DoH added that 8,665 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 –8,023 have recovered and 584 are active cases.

“Of these active cases, 322 have mild symptoms, 232 are asymptomatic, 20 are in severe condition, and 10 are in critical condition,” the DoH noted.

The country now has 126 license laboratories and has performed more than 3 million COVID-19 tests to date.

The country now has the most number of confirmed COVID-19 in Southeast Asia with Thursday’s tally.

