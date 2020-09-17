Solenn Heussaff discloses intimacy fears

BY NEIL RAMOS

Solenn Heussaff revealed to fans via social media recently that she is still not too keen on making love with her husband Nico Bolzico, nine months after giving birth to their daughter Thylane.

In her recent vlog, the actress-singer-model explained, having gone through C-section made her scared of intimacy.

“I don’t know if that was just subconsciously in my head, but we are chopped down there from nine different layers. So I’m still a little bit scared and I’m not yet ready to be quite honest. I know, it’s been a while,” she said.

She added, “I know some moms are like ‘What the…?’ But that’s the truth.”

Not that Nico actually minds.

The model-businessman said, “For me, after women give birth, it’s on them. We just need to wait as long as they need because we didn’t go through pregnancy. We support their pregnancy.”

He added, “They are the bosses. If they want to go back into the action, we should be ready. If they want to wait, we should be ready. If they want to try and then they stop, we should be ready. If they want to go to different direction from before, we should be ready.”

