State of calamity to be extended

Malacañang said that President Duterte will “definitely” extend the declaration of a state of calamity in the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Thursday presser, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said that the declaration was probably signed by the President since it was already on his desk.

“Yes, definitely [it will be extended],” he said.

“It’s on the desk of the President, probably signed by now, on its way down to the Office of the Executive Secretary,” he added.

President Duterte initially placed the Philippines under a state of public health emergency on March 8, a week before he declared the lockdown on March 15. (Argyl Geducos)

