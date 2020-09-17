  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    State of calamity to be extended

    September 17, 2020

     

     

    Malacañang said that President Duterte will “definitely” extend the declaration of a state of calamity in the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In his Thursday presser, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said that the declaration was probably signed by the President since it was already on his desk.

    “Yes, definitely [it will be extended],” he said.
    “It’s on the desk of the President, probably signed by now, on its way down to the Office of the Executive Secretary,” he added.

    President Duterte initially placed the Philippines under a state of public health emergency on March 8, a week before he declared the lockdown on March 15. (Argyl Geducos)

