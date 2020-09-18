Blackwater Bossing unfurl new uniform

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

Blackwater has come out with new uniform and logo designs following the decision of the management to change its moniker from “Elite” to “Bossing.”

Franchise owner Dioceldo Sy announced last August that they made the decision to change the team name to appeal to the masses — also in reference to Filipino comedian and TV host Vic “Bossing” Sotto.”

“Elite is a term that is not common for the ordinary masses, while Bossing is something that is more understandable and relatable since Filipinos use it in their day to day lives,” Sy said in a statement.

The new design, which will be used next season, was the end product of a logo making contest hosted by Blackwater in the hopes of helping local artists amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of hundred entries, Ren Corporal topped the contest with his logo that featured the team’s name, a basketball below and a perfume bottle at the top with the combination of red, black and white colors.

Corporal also received P10,000 cash and P10,000 worth of products as a reward.

With a new moniker, Sy is looking forward to a good performance should the PBA resumes with the Philippine Cup, which was halted after only one game last March 8 due to the pandemic.

Bannering Blackwater are Mac Belo, Mike Tolomia, Richard Escoto and Ron Dennison, members of UAAP 2015 champion Far Eastern University.

The league is closing in on the possibility of resuming the season under a bubble concept in Clark, Pampanga.

comments