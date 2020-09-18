Every night is quality time as PBA players brace for 2-month bubble

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA players were obviously thrilled with the news of the possible resumption of the 45th season on Oct. 9 under a bubble concept in Clark, Pampanga.

The PBA Board of Governors agreed to accept the offer of staging the games at the Angeles University Foundation and host the bubble participants at the Quest Hotel in Clark.

“Here we gooooooo!!!!!” tweeted NLEX star Kiefer Ravena, who later reacted to the penalties that we will impose in the event a PBA player leaves the bubble without permission.

“Aray ko darling,” said Ravena when he saw a tweet saying that players will lose a one month salary plus an additional P100,000 fine and a five-game suspension effective the following season.

San Miguel Beer guard Chris Ross tweeted a fingers crossed emoji in reaction to the season resumption.

Magnolia’s Paul Lee, on the other hand, posted an Instagram photo of him being kissed by his wife Rubie, who didn’t hide her feelings of having to see his man being away for the next two months.

“Nung nalaman niya na babalik na ang PBA at (two) months akong mawawala, ganyan agad siya,” Lee said. “Pagbigyan ko na request nito gabi, gabi. Every night is a quality time.”

Other players posted action shots on their social media, thrilled that PBA action is just a few weeks away.

Their commitment was evident after expressing their willingness to play the bubble during Wednesday’s meeting with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

But Marcial will have to secure an approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force on scrimmages and eventually the bubble season.

