GMA News TV brings back full line-up of newscasts on Sept. 21

GMA News TV beefs up its programming line-up as newscasts “Balitanghali”, “Quick Response Team (QRT)”, “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho (SONA)”, and “Stand for Truth” return on air beginning Monday, Sept. 21.

Connie Sison and Raffy Tima bring viewers the day’s news and updates from Monday to Friday via the midday newscast “Balitanghali.”

Emil Sumangil reports news straight from the field via on-the-scene newscast “Quick Response Team (QRT)” weekdays at 3:30 p.m.

GMA Network’s flagship newscast “24 Oras” continues to simulcast on GMA News TV from Monday to Friday at 6:30 p.m. a s anchored by Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez, and Vicky Morales.

Viewers can catch the simulcast of “24 Oras Weekend” anchored by Pia Arcangel and Ivan Mayrina at 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and at 6:05 p.m. on Sundays.

Making a comeback as well at 10 p.m. is GMA News TV’s flagship newscast “State of the Nation (SONA)” anchored by Jessica Soho.

Giving viewers access to local news that matters is GMA Regional TV Strip airing weeknights at 11 p.m.

Every Monday, catch the North Central Luzon newscast “GMA Regional TV Balitang Amianan.”

Central and Eastern Visayas’ “GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak” follows every Tuesday.

Delivering the latest news and information during Wednesday is unified Hiligaynon newscast “GMA Regional TV One Western Visayas.”

Unified local newscast “GMA Regional TV One Mindanao” airs every Thursday, while the replay of “GMA Regional TV Live!” rounds off the line-up every Friday.

Also returning on air at 11:35 p.m. is pioneering mobile journalism newscast “Stand for Truth” anchored by Atom Araullo with Richard Heydarian and mobile journalists Nico Waje, MJ Geronimo, Jairo Bolledo, Manal Sugadol, Shai Lagarde, Izzy Lee, and Jm Encinas.

“Stand for Truth” continues to air online every night at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, GMA Network’s flagship AM radio station Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz continues to air newscasts and programs via Dobol B Sa News TV Mondays to Fridays beginning 5:30 a.m. and weekends at 6 a.m.

On Saturdays, “GMA Regional TV Weekend News” airs the latest news from all over the Philippines at 5 p.m.

GMA News TV gives viewers more reasons to stay glued to their television with fresh episodes from its roster of award-winning documentaries and entertaining shows.

On weekdays, catch back-to-back afternoon entertainment with “Legend of Fuyao” at 1 p.m. and “Siesta Fiesta Movies” at 1:30 p.m. Spreading kilig every night is the hit Korean rom-com series “My Absolute Boyfriend” at 8:30 p.m.

“Surviving the new normal continues with New Normal: The Survival Guide at 9:15 p.m.

Airing every Monday is “Newsmakers” hosted by Winnie Monsod, followed by “Bright Side” on Tuesdays with Kara David. Susan Enriquez takes the Wednesday slot with “Pera Paraan,” while Tonipet Gaba and Rovilson Fernandez join forces for “Home Work” on Thursdays. Rounding off the week is Drew Arellano in “Family Time” every Friday.

At 10:30 p.m., Power Block features GMA Public Affairs’ highly-acclaimed documentary programs. Catch “Front Row” every Monday, “Alisto” on Tuesday, “Tunay na Buhay” on Wednesday, “Reporter’s Notebook” every Thursday, and “I-Witness” on Friday.

Meanwhile, following the simulcast airing of 24 Oras Weekend is “Saturday Cinema Hits” at 7 p.m. while airing more fresh episodes is investigative news magazine program ‘Brigada’ at 8:45 p.m.

Lifestyle show “Taste Buddies” dishes out its memorable episodes at 9:30 p.m. to be followed by “Turbo Zone, “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley” and “Legend of Paranormal Story”.

On Sundays, viewers can catch “I Juander”, followed by replay episodes of “Idol sa Kusina” and “Glow Up” after the simulcast of 24 Oras Weekend.

Rounding off the Sunday evening line-up are “Cata”, “Aladdin (You Would’ve Heard the Name)”, “U Prince”, and “Legend of Paranormal Story”.

Catch the new and exciting line-up of GMA News TV beginning this Monday, September 21. (30)

comments