Harsh punishments for violators in PBA bubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial warned that stiff sanctions will be handed to players who decide to leave during the planned bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Marcial bared that violators stand to lose a one-month salary coupled with a maximum fine of P100,000 and a five-game suspension that will be served the following season.

“Pag lumabas ka ng bubble, one month kang di papaswelduhin ng team. Pinaka-malaking fine sa PBA P100,000, tapos suspended ka ng five playing games sa susunod na season,” Marcial said after Thursday’s Board of Governors meeting.

The PBA approved Clark as the location of its planned resumption of the season under a bubble concept.

As agreed in Thursday’s meeting, those who will take part in the bubble will be housed at the Quest Hotel while games are going to be held at the campus of Angeles University Foundation.

Players are barred from going to places other than the hotel and the AUF campus.

“Strict compliance will be expected,” said PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales. “The commissioner will issue the guidelines, the measures and the rules that will be followed strictly in the bubble.

“Any violation will be dealt accordingly by the Office of the Commissioner and by their respective teams,” added Rosales.

comments