PRC moves 2020 licensure exams to 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Various licensure examinations scheduled this year will be moved next year due to the extended community quarantines in the country brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

Examinations scheduled in October to December 2020 will be postponed next year due to health and travel restrictions, the agency said.

The agency is also taking into considerations the safety and health of the examinees, Professional Regulatory Boards (PRBs) and examination personnel.

The new scheduled are the following:

Licensure Examination for Architects (October 30 – November 1, 2020)

Licensure Examination for Midwives (November 8 – 9, 2020)

Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (November 15 – 16, 2020)

Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination (November 17 – 19, 2020)

Geologists Licensure Examination (November 17 – 19, 2020)

Nurses Licensure Examination (November 22 – 23, 2020)

Criminologists Licensure Examination (November 29 – December 1, 2020)

Dental Hygienists Licensure Examination – Written (November 24, 2020)

Dental Hygienists Licensure Examination – Practical (November 25, 2020)

Dentists Licensure Examination – Written (December 2 – 4, 2020)

Dentists Licensure Examination – Practical (December 15 – 22, 2020)

Dental Technologists Licensure Examination – Written (December 7, 2020)

Dental Technologists Licensure Examination – Practical (December 8 – 9, 2020)

Licensure Examination for Radiologic Technologists and X-ray Technologists (December 10 – 11, 2020)

Licensure Examination for Pharmacists (December 13 – 14, 2020)

The PRC advised examinees to check their official website and social media accounts for important updates and they may contact the licensure office for concerns through their email at licensure.office@prc.gov.ph and licensure.division@prc.gov.ph. (Betheena Unite)

comments