Public warned vs bogus PDEA agents

CEBU CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) on Friday warned the public against the modus operandi of syndicate members posing as anti-narcotics agents.

Regional Director Levi Ortiz issued the warning after a Cebu City resident fell to the trap of a syndicate which introduced themselves as PDEA 7 agents on Thursday morning.

The man was brought to a secluded area and was robbed of his belongings.

“We are concerned that such act will destroy the name of PDEA,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz advised those who will encounter individuals claiming to be PDEA agents conducting an anti-illegal drug operation to ask for their PDEA-issued badge and identification card.

Ortiz said that to avoid detection, PDEA 7 agents don’t usually wear uniform when conducting anti-drug operations unlike the fake ones who bring with them badges and IDs.

“In anti-drug operations, a suspect is not brought somewhere else because an inventory has to be conducted right away in the presence of barangay officials and other witnesses,” said Ortiz.

Because of the incident, the PDEA 7 issued an advisory to warn the public.

“We have received reports that these unscrupulous individuals arrest people in the guise of PDEA operatives, bring their victims to a secluded place, then rob them of their belongings,” read the advisory. (Calvin Cordova)

