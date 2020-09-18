Showbiz lingo

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Two word in Filipino have been added to the popular online resource, ‘Dictionary.com.’

They are Filipinx and Pinxy. They stand for Filipino and Pinoy, without reference to gender.

Surprisingly, it’s all right with language scholars, reasoning language evolve. But will Filipinx and Pinxy gain widespread acceptance.

It remains to be seen.

More like it is showbiz lingo, which is all rhyme and no reason, as you will soon realize.

Lotlot de Leon (loser) and Winwyn Marquez (winner) are now commonly used. The fact that Lotlot and Winwyn are winners in real life doesn’t matter.

Of course, Luz Valdez and Winnie Santos (or Monsod or Cordero) are still popular.

Haggardo Versoza and Cherry Pie Lupaypay are newer contributions to showbiz lingo. It means the same, tired.

Rica Peralejo (rich, moneyed). There are very few now in showbiz, what with the lockdown and shutdown.

Particularly affected are the Aleli Abadilla (alalay), Maid of Cotton, and Maid of Honor of stars. They hardly receive their salaries. Well, some stars themselves are Purita Mirasol and Purita Alma (poor).

No wonder some of them are Bitter Ocampo. Although they are not yet Tom Jones (gutom, hungry).

But some stars are lodi (idol). They help frontliners and others in need. The likes of Angel Locsin, Dingdong Dantes, Coco Martin, Judy Ann Santos, to name a few.

Well, good for the havey (haves) and bad for the waley (have nots). It is a cruel world (petmalu).

