Army seizes NPA arms cache in N. Occidental

Twelve firearms of various calibers were allegedly discovered inside the house of a suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, the military reported on Saturday.

Elements of the Philippine Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion (62IB) responded to a report about the sighting of armed men in Sitio Bungao, Barangay Macagahay last Thursday when they chanced upon a “suspicious” man who allegedly ran away and dropped a caliber .38 revolver after seeing the troops.

Major General Eric Vinoya, commander of 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), said the troops conducted a pursuit operation which led to the arrest of the suspect, Joselito Ebarle.

The troops then searched Ebarle’s house and found in it two M16 rifles, eight caliber .38 revolvers, two home-made shotguns, one magazine of M14 rifle with ten rounds of live ammunition; one back pack containing various documents and a red flag bearing the symbol of NPA.

“The seizure of arms cache of the NPA terrorist is an indication of excess war materiel due to the dwindling number of communist-terrorists operating in Negros,” Vinoya said.

“The troops did not only inflict damage on the armed capability of the communist-terrorists but likewise prevented them to use the aforementioned firearms in casting terrorist activities,” he added.

The military commander also thanked the residents for giving accurate and timely information to the Army, and encouraged others to do the same to “finally put the communist-terrorist group’s cruelty to its end.”

“With the people backing us, we are optimistic that we can totally weaken not only the armed capability of the communist-terrorists, but also their will to fight,” Vinoya stressed. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

