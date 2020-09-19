Church leader urges faithful to pray for the departed at home

By CHRISTINA I. HERMOSO***

As a safety measure against COVID-19, Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo urged the faithful “to just pray for your departed loved ones at home.”

While families and friends are not prohibited from visiting the graves of their departed loved ones, “they may do so on days when there are less people in cemeteries to avoid crowding which may be a potential source of COVID-19,” Pabillo said over Radio Veritas.

All cemeteries in the National Capital Region will be closed from October 29 to November 4 as a safety measure against the spread of coronavirus. There are about 16 cemeteries in Metro Manila, four of the major and bigger ones may be found in the city of Manila.

“Even if you are unable to go to the cemetery, remember that it is more important to honor the memory of your departed loved ones by praying for them. This may be done at the church or even within the confines of your home,” the Church leader said.

The bishop advised those who really wish to visit the graves of their departed physically to do so on days when cemeteries are not usually crowded.

“The solution may be to come to the cemetery, not necessarily on November 1 and November 2 but on other days the whole month of November. What is more important is for us to remember the faithful departed and to offer prayers for them,” Pabillo said.

The best option, he said, is to just offer prayers for the departed at home, as a safety measure against the coronavirus.

