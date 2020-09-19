Manila Bay white sand beachfront opens

Hundreds gathered at the Manila Bay to see its white sand beachfront that partially opened to the public Saturday.

Despite health protocols against large crowds to contain COVID-19, people were seen taking pictures and holding zumba sessions.

Several parents brought along their children, including babies, and dozens of senior citizens – who are still not allowed to go outside due to COVID-19 – trooped to the area holding a tarpaulin with an image of President Duterte.

“Manila Bay ang muling pagbangon sa ilalim ng Duterte administration,” a message on the tarpaulin read.

Many appeared to violate the one-meter social distancing protocol, despite law enforcers’ presence, as they jostle to have a better place to take selfies or wide shots of the supposedly improved Manila Bay.

The Manila Bay temporarily opened to the public for the International Coastal Clean-Up Day and for visitors to be able to take a look at the ongoing dumping of dolomites or the synthetic white sand in the area.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, among other government officials, led the clean-up activity on the Manila Bay.

Moreno told the public to set aside politics as concerns on health and environment following the dolomite dumping in Manila Bay continue to be raised by various individuals and groups.

In a speech before the start of International Coastal Clean-Up Day activities and the partial opening of Manila Bay’s white sand beachfront, Moreno said that Manila should not be dragged into the game of politics by some as the city government only wants development for its people.

“Ako naman nananawagan, ‘wag nyo nang idamay ang Maynila sa pulitika ninyo. Kailangan namin nito, kailangan namin ng malinis na dagat, kailangan namin ng malinis na ilog, kailangan namin ng malinis na creek, kailangan ‘yon ng mga susunod na salinlahi namin,” he said, referring to various developments and clean up drives.

By cleaning and putting white sand on the Manila Bay, Moreno said people would no longer need to go abroad as they may soon experience “Brazil’s Copacabana Beach” in the Philippines.

“Let (us) pay the price today so that the next generation will have a better vibrant city of Manila. We deserve it,” he stressed, noting that if such development is not done today, “then when is the time to take care of our environment?” (Joseph Pedrajas)

