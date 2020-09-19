Talk, explore, enjoy

BY RICA CRUZ

Hello Doc Rica,

My boyfriend and I are very sexually active. Especially since we now live together and at work-from-home basis. Mo­nogamous naman kami so our choice of contraception is me being on the pill. Irregular din kasi ‘yung period ko kaya it also works for my benefit.

Despite ‘yung fact na I am on the pill and hindi ako mabubun­tis, my boyfriend prefers with­drawal. Tapos hindi lang ito ‘yung near moment of ejacula­tion. He prefers na matapos s’ya by masturbation. Minsan this bothers me kasi mas gusto kong mag-orgasm habang he is inside me. Pero minsan he finishes ahead tapos he goes down on me to finish me.

What do I make of this or paano ko kaya ito ibbring up sa kanya. I am totally okay with him coming inside of me pero I don’t know bakit pa rin nya winiwithdraw.

Thank you

Necking

Hello Necking,

Usually nga ang withdrawal method ay ginagamit to avoid pregnancy. Hindi ito as effective as other methods pero kailan­gan mo din i-consider na may mga tao na orgasming from masturbation is more fulfilling for them. Pwedeng nasanay na ang iyong partner in using this method in the past so ito na ang kanyang preferred orgasm routine.

However, you also have to talk to your partner kung ano ang inyong preferences for your sexual relationship. Hindi lahat ng conversation would be easy. It may be better to talk about this kapag neutral lang or hindi right before or right after you have sex. Mas may tendency to be more objective when you are not trying to get laid or making a commentary dun sa sexual activity that you just did. Hindi s’ya lalabas na judgemental or manipulative.

Intimidating ang conversation na ito but I hope you both see it as a way to improve your sexual relationship. Talk, explore, enjoy but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

