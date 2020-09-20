Ecuadorian fans surprise Sunshine Dizon with flowers, cake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

A number of Ecuadorian fans were only too happy being able to join a recent virtual meet-and-greet with actress Sunshine Dizon.

Apparently, Dizon is huge in that South American country with her series “IKa-6 Na Utos” (retitled “A Woman Scorned”) making waves there.

Dizon shared with Instagram followers photos of the gifts she received.

It came with a short letter, part of which read, “We adore you as an actress, as a mom, and your personality as a whole. We hope to meet you again and you’ll have the chance to visit our country someday.”

“We want to let you know that you’re such an inspiration to us, especially to the women and even the younger generations. We love you so much and you will forever be our queen,” it added.

Her Ecuadorian fans also aired their wish for her to write a book.

“In our country, we say that a well-rounded actress can be a great writer. So one day, we are looking forward to reading some of your books whichever genre it may be.”

Touched, Dizon wrote in the caption, “Thank you very much for the wonderful surprise. Muchas Gracias.”

comments