Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo donate essential supplies to hospital

BY NEIL RAMOS

They may be busy with their respective careers, but Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo were able to find time to thank those at the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

Just recently, the celebrity couple sent boxes of face masks, face shields, alcohol, and hand soap, to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina.

In a Facebook post, Mercado expressed her gratitude to the hospital saying, “Thank you so much for all the work you’ve been doing. Words can’t express how thankful we all are for you. Without you, this war against COVID would have been over. We would have been defeated. You gave us a fighting chance. You saved so many lives. You are so tired and yet you continue.”

