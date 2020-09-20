Reigning champions clinch finals berth in CrossFit Games

By CARLO ANOLIN

Reigning champions Mat Fraser and Tia-Clair Toomey continued to dominate the first leg of the CrossFit Games 2020 and punched their tickets to a finals berth in California next month.

Fraser of the United States and Toomey of Australia ruled Day 1 Friday before maintaining their top spots on the second day held Saturday at their respective gyms.

Both champions are set to break new records, with Fraser eyeing his fifth straight title while Toomey her fourth.

Four-time defending champion Fraser extended a huge gap in the leaderboard after tallying 656 points. He placed first in the Nasty Nancy and Awful Annie events and ranked second in the Handstand Hold.

Fraser will be joined by fellow Americans Noal Olsen (488), Justin Medeiros (480), Samuel Kwant (440) and Canadian Jeffrey Adler (42) in the in-person final.

In women’s play, three-time champion Toomey ruled with 611 points, followed by Americans Brooke Wells (580), Haley Adams (497), two-time champion Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir (490) of Iceland and Kari Pearce of USA (451).

Davidsdottir surged in the leaderboard by topping the Nasty Nancy and Handstand Hold events. Toomey, meanwhile, ranked second in Awful Annie and placed third in the Nasty Nancy.

The in-person final will take place at “The Ranch” in Aromas, California from Oct. 19 to 25.

