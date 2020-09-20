Senate minority bloc backs call for De Lima release

BY HANNAH TORREGOZA

The Senate minority bloc led by Sen. Franklin Drilon has welcomed the resolution adopted by the European Parliament calling for Sen. Leila de Lima’s release from detention.

According to them, it is a “welcome addition” to the increasing number of respected persons and institutions that condemn the politically-motivated charges filed against their colleague.

“We express our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the members of the European Parliament for adopting a resolution calling for the release of our colleague, Sen. Leila de Lima, from imprisonment and the dismissal of the trumped-up charges against her,” the Senate Minority Bloc said.

“This call by the European Parliament is a welcome addition to the growing body of respected persons and institutions here and abroad who condemn Sen. De Lima’s arrest and incarceration as baseless and the criminal charges against her as nothing more than politically-motivated fabrications,” they added.

Last Thursday, the Parliament of the European Union (EU) called for De Lima’s release and the dismissal of the drug cases filed against her through a resolution that was adopted as a whole. At least 626 voted in favor, seven against, and 52 abstained during the voting.

De Lima, a staunch critic of President Duterte’s administration, is currently staying at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City where she is detained since she was arrested in February 2017. (Hannah Torregoza)

